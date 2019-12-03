Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Out at least two more games
Keith (groin) will miss Chicago's next two games at a minimum, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Keith will miss Thursday's matchup with Boston and Friday's game against New Jersey, but it sounds like the Blackhawks are still holding out hope that he'll be ready to return Sunday against Arizona. Slater Koekkoek will continue to round out Chicago's depth at defense until Keith is ready to return.
