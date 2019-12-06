Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Placed on IR
The Blackhawks placed Keith (groin) on injured reserve Friday.
Keith will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, but at this point there's no telling when that might be. Slater Koekkoek will continue to occupy a top-four role until Keith or Olli Maatta (illness) is ready to return.
