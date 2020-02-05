Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Plucks apple Tuesday

Keith notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Keith has an assist in three of his last five games. The 36-year-old is at just 15 points to go with 72 shots on goal and 91 blocked shots in 44 contests this season. He's closing in on some career milestones -- Keith needs one goal to reach 100 tallies, one more assist to get to 500 helpers and two points for 600.