Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Plucks apple Tuesday
Keith notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
Keith has an assist in three of his last five games. The 36-year-old is at just 15 points to go with 72 shots on goal and 91 blocked shots in 44 contests this season. He's closing in on some career milestones -- Keith needs one goal to reach 100 tallies, one more assist to get to 500 helpers and two points for 600.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.