Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Plucks apple
Keith earned an assist in 24:05 during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Keith provided a helper on Erik Gustafsson's equalizer in the third period. The blueliner is up to 35 points (five goals, 30 helpers) in 72 games this season, as well as accumulating 125 blocked shots and 119 shots on goal. He's three points clear of the 32 he posted last season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Scores goal in home win•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Pitches in helper•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Stays hot in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: First two-point game of 2019•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Absent from practice Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...