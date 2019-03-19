Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Plucks apple

Keith earned an assist in 24:05 during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Keith provided a helper on Erik Gustafsson's equalizer in the third period. The blueliner is up to 35 points (five goals, 30 helpers) in 72 games this season, as well as accumulating 125 blocked shots and 119 shots on goal. He's three points clear of the 32 he posted last season.