Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Posts minus-4 rating in loss
Keith had an assist but finished minus-4 in a 5-2 Wednesday loss to St. Louis.
Whenever you score and still post a minus-3 or worse, you've had a bad night on defense. That was the case for Keith, who was on the ice for all five Blues goals. He hasn't had a great start to the season, but his track record suggests he should be able to bounce back soon.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Relatively quiet start to season•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Will not play for Team Canada in Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Sets up two in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Gets night off in Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Goal stretches streak to three games•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Returns to finish Tuesday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...