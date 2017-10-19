Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Posts minus-4 rating in loss

Keith had an assist but finished minus-4 in a 5-2 Wednesday loss to St. Louis.

Whenever you score and still post a minus-3 or worse, you've had a bad night on defense. That was the case for Keith, who was on the ice for all five Blues goals. He hasn't had a great start to the season, but his track record suggests he should be able to bounce back soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories