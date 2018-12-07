Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Posts two apples in loss
Keith set up two of his team's three goals, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss to Vegas on Thursday.
It was a much better showing this time against Vegas, considering that the last time Keith faced the Golden Knights, he posted a minus-3 rating in an ugly loss. This time, the result for his team was the same, but he ended up a plus-1 and stepped up for his owners. Unfortunately, Keith's value is likely to be low until the trade deadline, when the Blackhawks could ship Keith out to start their rebuild and give him a much greater opportunity to produce.
