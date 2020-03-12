Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Productive night in win

Keith scored a power-play goal, assisted on another, and registered three shots with three blocks in a 6-2 win over San Jose on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has rediscovered his offensive game since the back half of January, amassing 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) over his last 11 games. That production has also come with a cool plus-8 rating and 28 shots on goal. Keith really struggled offensively through the season's first three months but now sits at 27 points in 61 games.