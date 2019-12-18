Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ready to rock

Keith (groin) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Keith has been sidelined since Nov. 30 with a groin injury, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first sign he was likely closing in on a return. The veteran rearguard will skate on the Blackhawks' first pairing and second power-play unit against Colorado.