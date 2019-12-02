Play

Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Remains on shelf Monday

Keith (groin) is ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The team didn't provide any further details about Keith's timeline for return besides the fact that he'll miss a second straight game. Since the Blackhawks are up against the salary cap, they won't recall another player and will opt to roll out 11 forwards and six defensemen for the divisional clash.

More News
Our Latest Stories