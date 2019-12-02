Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Remains on shelf Monday
Keith (groin) is ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The team didn't provide any further details about Keith's timeline for return besides the fact that he'll miss a second straight game. Since the Blackhawks are up against the salary cap, they won't recall another player and will opt to roll out 11 forwards and six defensemen for the divisional clash.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Exits with groin injury•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Takes maintenance day•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Fifth straight pointless outing•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Takes maintenance day•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Closing in on 40 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.