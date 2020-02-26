Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Scores career goal No. 100

Keith had a power-play goal and an assist with four shots and two blocks Tuesday in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis.

Keith got Chicago on the board midway through the first period, the 100th tally of his distinguished career. He later set up Patrick Kane's power-play goal and has now collected two points in three of his last four games. Keith is also riding a four-game point streak, with a goal and five assists in that time. Keith's days of being an elite point-producer are in the rear view mirror, although he may be worth adding and riding while he's enjoying his current hot stretch.