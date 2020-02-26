Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Scores career goal No. 100
Keith had a power-play goal and an assist with four shots and two blocks Tuesday in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis.
Keith got Chicago on the board midway through the first period, the 100th tally of his distinguished career. He later set up Patrick Kane's power-play goal and has now collected two points in three of his last four games. Keith is also riding a four-game point streak, with a goal and five assists in that time. Keith's days of being an elite point-producer are in the rear view mirror, although he may be worth adding and riding while he's enjoying his current hot stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.