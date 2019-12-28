Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Sends two assists

Keith recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Keith had secondary assists to Dennis Gilbert and Alex DeBrincat for the goals. The pair of helpers were Keith's first points in five games since returning from a groin injury. The 36-year-old blueliner has eight points, 51 shots on goal, 61 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances. He'll be expected to handle more responsibility with Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both out for the year after shoulder surgeries.