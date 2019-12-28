Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Sends two assists
Keith recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Keith had secondary assists to Dennis Gilbert and Alex DeBrincat for the goals. The pair of helpers were Keith's first points in five games since returning from a groin injury. The 36-year-old blueliner has eight points, 51 shots on goal, 61 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances. He'll be expected to handle more responsibility with Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both out for the year after shoulder surgeries.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.