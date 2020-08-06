Keith recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Keith had the secondary helper on Jonathan Toews' game-winning goal with 1:16 remaining in the third period. Keith's racked up three helpers, six blocked shots and four PIM in the series so far. He's still a big-minutes defenseman even if the offense isn't as steady as it used to be for the 37-year-old.