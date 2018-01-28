Play

Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Still no goals

Keith has zero goals in 49 games despite putting 116 shots on net.

You have to assume eventually Keith is going to light the lamp. The fact he's put this many shots on goal and hasn't scored yet is frankly surprising. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the veteran's assists have started to dry up as well. He only has one point in his last seven contests.

