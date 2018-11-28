Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Struggles against Vegas

Keith posted a minus-3 rating in 20:10 of ice time in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The end result of Tuesday's contest makes Keith's minus-3 rating a little more understandable, but the veteran blueliner has been struggling for a while, notching just two assists while registering a minus-5 rating in his last 13 contests. The two-time Norris Trophy winner still has a prominent role on Chicago's top power-play unit, but the team is simply a mess as a whole at the moment, which has led to less offensive opportunities for Keith. The 35-year-old's owners will simply have to hope Keith, and the Blackhawks, can start turning things around in the month of December.