Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Struggles against Vegas
Keith posted a minus-3 rating in 20:10 of ice time in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
The end result of Tuesday's contest makes Keith's minus-3 rating a little more understandable, but the veteran blueliner has been struggling for a while, notching just two assists while registering a minus-5 rating in his last 13 contests. The two-time Norris Trophy winner still has a prominent role on Chicago's top power-play unit, but the team is simply a mess as a whole at the moment, which has led to less offensive opportunities for Keith. The 35-year-old's owners will simply have to hope Keith, and the Blackhawks, can start turning things around in the month of December.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ejected early Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Adds helper in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Approaching 1,000 games•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Three helpers in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Disappointing offensive output in 2017-18•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Notches two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...