Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Takes maintenance day

Keith took a maintenance day Wednesday ahead of Friday's game against the Blue Jackets.

Keith has averaged over 24 minutes of ice time per contest thus far this season, so he's just getting an extra day of rest ahead of Friday's contest. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has picked up two assists while posting a plus-3 rating in four games this campaign.

