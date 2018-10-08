Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Three helpers in losing effort
Keith posted a trio of assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime defeat at the hands of the Maple Leafs.
Keith is coming off a disastrous 2017-18 season, and while Sunday's result was not the desired outcome it did serve as proof that the 35-year-old can still fill up the scoresheet on any given night. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, have already conceded 14 goals in three games so far this season, though that's as much about the absence of Corey Crawford as it has to do with any so-called regression to Keith's game. The defenseman may not be the force he once was, but Keith remains a reliable point producer on the back end.
