Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Will play Saturday
Keith (illness) will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins.
Keith didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to a "minor" illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Saturday's contest. The veteran blueliner will skate in his usual spot on the Blackhawks' top pairing and first power-play unit against the Penguins.
