The Blackhawks recalled Sikura from AHL Rockford on Sunday.

It will be the first stint with the big club this year for Sikura, after he suited up in 33 games last year and put up eight points. He's had a great start to the season for Rockford, collecting 16 points in 22 games thus far. The team shifted Anton Wedin to the minors in Sikura's stead, suggesting the 24-year-old could draw into the lineup as early as Sunday against Arizona.