Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Continues to dominate NCAA competition

Sikura picked up two goals and an assist in Northeastern's 7-0 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

It's a new season, but Sikura is up to his old tricks. After exploding for a career-high 57 points in 38 games for the Huskies last season, the 2014 sixth-round selection now has five points in his first two games of the 2017-18 campaign. The forward has turned himself into one of the better offensive prospects in the Chicago system. Expect Sikura to be one of the leading scorers in the nation in his final collegiate season.