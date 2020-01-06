Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Finally gets first career goal
Sikura scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Sikura scored the tying goal in the second period. After 43 goalless games in parts of three seasons to open his career, the 24-year-old finally tickled the twine. He's at just three points and nine shots through six games this year -- the sixth-round pick from 2014 has played extremely sheltered minutes so far.
