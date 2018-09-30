Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Heads back to minors
Sikura was assigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Sikura recorded one assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through three preseason outings. It was a tough decision to send the 23-year-old back to the AHL after he finished 2017-18 with Northeastern University, racking up 54 points in 35 games before playing five games with the Blackhawks and notching three assists. Expect Sikura to be recalled at some point.
