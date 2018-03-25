Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Inks two-year deal with Chicago
Sikura signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Blackhawks and will report to the NHL level.
Sikura score 43 goals and 111 points in 73 games in the last two season with Northeastern University. The 22-year-old forward was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft and it looks like he'll get a chance to crack the lineup right out of the gate. He could be worth a speculative add in dynasty formats, but not standard fantasy leagues.
