Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Inks two-year extension
Sikura signed a two-year contract extension with the Blackhawks on Friday.
The first year of Sikura's extension is a two-way deal, but it transitions into a one-way deal in its second year, which suggests the Blackhawks are confident he'll be ready for a full-time NHL role in 2020-21. The 2014 sixth-round pick showed promise as a point producer during his time with AHL Rockford last season, notching 17 goals and 18 assists in 46 contests, but he'll likely never achieve that level of success with the big club.
