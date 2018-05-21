Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Nabs three points in first professional action

Sikura secured three assists during five games in 2017-18, making his professional debut while averaging 13:24 of ice time.

Sekura certainly made his presence felt immediately as he had two assists in his NHL debut against Winnipeg on March 29, and was able to dish out one other assist before the season ended. Prior, during his time at Northeastern University, he tore up NCAA competition and collected 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 35 games his senior season. He is a highly skilled skater with strong puck possession skills. Considering Sikura's pedigree, it wouldn't be surprising if he secures a roster spot for 2018-19, especially since he earned head coach John Queneville's praise at Chicago's 2017 prospect camp.