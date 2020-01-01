Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Notches pair of assists
Sikura had two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Sikura hasn't seen much playing time since he was called up from AHL Rockford -- Tuesday was just his fourth appearance. He was placed on a line with Ryan Carpenter and Patrick Kane, which likely helped Sikura have a good performance. The 24-year-old still can't be trusted from a fantasy perspective given his limited role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Called up Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Inks two-year extension•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Shifts to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Back with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Temporarily bumped down to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.