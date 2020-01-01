Sikura had two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Sikura hasn't seen much playing time since he was called up from AHL Rockford -- Tuesday was just his fourth appearance. He was placed on a line with Ryan Carpenter and Patrick Kane, which likely helped Sikura have a good performance. The 24-year-old still can't be trusted from a fantasy perspective given his limited role.