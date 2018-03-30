Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Notches two helpers in NHL debut

Sikura registered two assists, four shots and a plus-2 rating through 13:52 of ice time during Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.

The 22-year-old winger scored 43 goals and added 68 assists through 73 games at Northeastern University the past two seasons, and he didn't skip a beat in his NHL debut Thursday. The late-blooming Sikura has an opportunity to start building a strong case for cracking Chicago's 2018-19 roster, and considering all the middling talent currently on the club, it wouldn't be shocking if he stuck at the highest level next fall.

