Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Promoted from minors
Sikura was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.
Sikura's call-up comes due to an injury to David Kampf (foot), who figures to be out of action until early March. The 23-year-old Sikura will challenge Chris Kunitz and John Hayden for a spot in the lineup. In his previous 11 appearances for the Hawks, Sikura notched three helpers, 17 shots and three blocks while averaging 10:30 of ice time.
