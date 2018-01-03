Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Ranks fourth in points per game

Sikura has nine goals and 22 points through 15 games for Northeastern University.

Sikura ranks fourth in the NCAA with 1.47 points per game as a senior, with seven of those goals coming on power play. With 16 games left in the season, Sikura has plenty of time to continue to pump up his stat line, and a fiery showing in the NCAA tournament could ensure him a spot in at least the AHL.

