Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Receives qualifying offer
The Blackhawks have extended Sikura a qualifying offer, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sikura hasn't done much at the NHL level since turning pro in 2017-18, picking up 11 points in 38 games, but he was pretty productive in the minors last season, racking up 17 goals and 35 points in 46 appearances, so it's not surprising that the Blackhawks aren't willing to give up on him yet. The 2014 sixth-round pick will likely sign a short-term deal to remain with Chicago in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Shifts to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Back with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Temporarily bumped down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Promoted from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Summoned by parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...