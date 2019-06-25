The Blackhawks have extended Sikura a qualifying offer, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sikura hasn't done much at the NHL level since turning pro in 2017-18, picking up 11 points in 38 games, but he was pretty productive in the minors last season, racking up 17 goals and 35 points in 46 appearances, so it's not surprising that the Blackhawks aren't willing to give up on him yet. The 2014 sixth-round pick will likely sign a short-term deal to remain with Chicago in the coming weeks.