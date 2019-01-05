Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Blackhawks assigned Sikura to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Drake Caggiula is expected to make his Blackhawks debut Sunday against Pittsburgh, so Chicago is no longer in need of Sikura's services as a bottom-six forward. The 2014 sixth-round pick will continue to develop in the minors for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...