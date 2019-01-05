The Blackhawks assigned Sikura to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Drake Caggiula is expected to make his Blackhawks debut Sunday against Pittsburgh, so Chicago is no longer in need of Sikura's services as a bottom-six forward. The 2014 sixth-round pick will continue to develop in the minors for the foreseeable future.

