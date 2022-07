Sikura signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Sikura spent most of the 2021-22 season with AHL Colorado, racking up an impressive 33 goals and 73 points through 60 contests, but he also drew into five games with the Avalanche, collecting one assist over that span. Sikura will likely once again spend most of his time in the minors in 2022-23.