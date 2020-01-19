Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Sent to bus league
The Blackhawks reassigned Sikura to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Sikura has played just nine NHL games this season, posting a goal and three points in that span. With the team heading into the upcoming All-Star break, Sikura will get a chance to see more game action at the AHL level.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Finally gets first career goal•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Notches pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Called up Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Inks two-year extension•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Shifts to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.