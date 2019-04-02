Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Shifts to minors
The Blackhawks reassigned Sikura to AHL Rockford following Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Since being recalled from Rockford in late February, Sikura has skated in 15 of the Blackhawks' 16 games but has provided just two points while seeing 12:19 of ice time per contest. He could stick around in Rockford for a few games with the IceHogs still in contention for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Back with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Temporarily bumped down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Promoted from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Summoned by parent club•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Heads back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...