The Blackhawks reassigned Sikura to AHL Rockford following Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Since being recalled from Rockford in late February, Sikura has skated in 15 of the Blackhawks' 16 games but has provided just two points while seeing 12:19 of ice time per contest. He could stick around in Rockford for a few games with the IceHogs still in contention for a playoff spot.