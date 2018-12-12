Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Summoned by parent club
The Blackhawks recalled Sikura from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Sikura has been solid in the minors this campaign, notching nine goals and 18 points in 26 appearances. The Blackhawks have likely already started looking forward to next year, which means they're going to start evaluating their young talent, including the 23-year-old Sikura. His first chance to make his season debut will arrive Wednesday against the Penguins.
