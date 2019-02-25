Sikura has surfaced on AHL Rockford's roster, likely as a procedural move designed to make him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Sikura almost assuredly will move back to the NHL on Tuesday, as he had a firm grip on a top-level role since making his season debut with the Blackhawks on Dec. 12. The Ontario native has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) over 40 games with AHL Rockford, with nine assists representing his total over 23 NHL appearances.