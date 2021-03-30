Strome (personal) is on the ice for morning skate ahead of Tuesday's clash with Carolina, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Strome missed Sunday's loss to the Predators to be present for the birth of his first child, but he'll return to action against the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old forward has picked up nine points while posting a minus-9 rating in 24 games this campaign.
