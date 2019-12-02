Strome (concussion) took part in Monday's morning skate, potentially paving the way for him to make his return to the lineup in the evening against the Blues, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site returns.

A Strome return would cover for the absence of Andrew Shaw, who will miss Monday's game due to an undisclosed injury. The 22-year-old forward has notched 17 points in 23 games played, and Strome last suited up Nov. 23.