Strome (concussion) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Head coach Jeremy Colliton said Thursday morning that he was "hoping" Strome would be ready soon, and the 24-year-old officially cleared the league's protocol before Thursday's contest. The Ontario native hasn't played a game since Feb. 19. He produced four goals and four assists across the first 19 contests.