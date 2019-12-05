Strome (concussion) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins.

Strome has missed Chicago's last four games due to a concussion, but it doesn't look like coach Jeremy Colliton is planning on easing him back in, as the 22-old pivot is expected to skate on the Blackhawks' second line and second power-play unit against Boston. Strome has picked up five goals and 17 points through 23 games this campaign, making him a rock-solid fantasy option.