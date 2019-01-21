Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big game against Caps
Strome scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.
One of the helpers came on the power play. Strome has been running very hot and cold lately -- he has five multi-point performances in his last 12 games, totaling three goals and 13 points in those contests, but he only has a single point (a goal) in the other seven games. Overall, though, the 21-year-old's racked up a solid eight goals and 19 points in 26 games since the trade east from Arizona.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Stays hot in win over Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big night in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Steady scoring in Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Continues producing for new team•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Hot start with new squad•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Debuting with new team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...