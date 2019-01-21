Strome scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Strome has been running very hot and cold lately -- he has five multi-point performances in his last 12 games, totaling three goals and 13 points in those contests, but he only has a single point (a goal) in the other seven games. Overall, though, the 21-year-old's racked up a solid eight goals and 19 points in 26 games since the trade east from Arizona.