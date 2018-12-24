Strome scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

The three points give Strome nine in 15 games as a member of the Blackhawks. He played a part in every one of Chicago's goals Sunday, but it would still go on to lose 6-3, ending what had been a three-game win streak. Despite Chicago's ongoing struggles, Strome seems to have settled in nicely with his new team, playing on a line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. Specifically, the young forward has taken advantage of scoring opportunities when they've come to him, posting a shooting percentage of 22.2 since joining his new club.