Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Breaks out offensively
Strome scored two goals on three shots and assisted on another in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Sunday. He was also plus-3 and won four of his five faceoff attempts.
That's the kind of breakout game Strome and the Blackhawks have been waiting for. The 22-year-old amassed 51 points in 58 games after being acquired by Chicago last November, but limped out of the gate this season with just one goal and four points through the first nine games. He scored two goals from point-blank range tonight, his first time lighting the lamp since Oct. 10. If Strome can replicate the chemistry he and Alex DeBrincat enjoyed tonight, that could bode well for both players.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.