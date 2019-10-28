Strome scored two goals on three shots and assisted on another in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Sunday. He was also plus-3 and won four of his five faceoff attempts.

That's the kind of breakout game Strome and the Blackhawks have been waiting for. The 22-year-old amassed 51 points in 58 games after being acquired by Chicago last November, but limped out of the gate this season with just one goal and four points through the first nine games. He scored two goals from point-blank range tonight, his first time lighting the lamp since Oct. 10. If Strome can replicate the chemistry he and Alex DeBrincat enjoyed tonight, that could bode well for both players.