Strome posted an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Strome set up Patrick Kane to give the Blackhawks a 3-0 lead, but it didn't hold up. Strome has enjoyed a solid season alongside Kane, with the former at 22 points and 42 shots on goal through 29 games this year. The center should continue to be a reliable fantasy producer in his second-line role.