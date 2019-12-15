Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Collects assist Saturday
Strome posted an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Strome set up Patrick Kane to give the Blackhawks a 3-0 lead, but it didn't hold up. Strome has enjoyed a solid season alongside Kane, with the former at 22 points and 42 shots on goal through 29 games this year. The center should continue to be a reliable fantasy producer in his second-line role.
