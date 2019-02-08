Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Collects three assists in win
Strome recorded a trio of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Vancouver.
Strome drew assists on both of Alex DeBrincat's goals -- one coming with the man advantage. His third helper came on Jonathan Toews' OT winner, giving Strome six points over his last three contests. Since coming over from Arizona, the 21-year-old has been a completely different player, averaging a career-best 0.80 points per game with the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Picks up two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scoops up two more points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big game against Caps•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Stays hot in win over Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big night in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Steady scoring in Chicago•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...