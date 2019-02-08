Strome recorded a trio of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Vancouver.

Strome drew assists on both of Alex DeBrincat's goals -- one coming with the man advantage. His third helper came on Jonathan Toews' OT winner, giving Strome six points over his last three contests. Since coming over from Arizona, the 21-year-old has been a completely different player, averaging a career-best 0.80 points per game with the Blackhawks.