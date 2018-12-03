Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Continues producing for new team
Strome scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Since being acquired by Chicago, the 21-year-old has notched two goals and three points in four games and could certainly be a solid waiver add if he's still available in your league. Provided Strome continues receiving a regular shift with the man advantage, his fantasy ceiling should continue to rise over time. Meanwhile, the former Coyote saw 2:03 of power-play time in Sunday's contest and did his part by coming away with a goal.
