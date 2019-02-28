Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Continues to thrive with Chicago
Strome dialed in a power-play assist Wednesday, though he carried a minus-2 rating along with it in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Strome was the secondary distributor on the first of two goals for sophomore sensation Alex DeBrincat. Chosen third overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft, Strome has revived his career with the Blackhawks, as his 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) are a whopping 22 more than he registered over parts of three seasons in the desert.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Hot streak continues•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Collects three assists in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Picks up two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scoops up two more points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big game against Caps•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Stays hot in win over Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...