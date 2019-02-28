Strome dialed in a power-play assist Wednesday, though he carried a minus-2 rating along with it in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Strome was the secondary distributor on the first of two goals for sophomore sensation Alex DeBrincat. Chosen third overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft, Strome has revived his career with the Blackhawks, as his 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) are a whopping 22 more than he registered over parts of three seasons in the desert.