Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Could play Saturday
Strome (ankle) feels like he could be ready to return Saturday against Arizona, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Strome skated hard during Thursday's practice and will log another full session Friday, but his status for Saturday's contest will likely boil down to a game-time decision. If he's able to go, the 22-year-old will skate with Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf on Chicago's third line against the Coyotes.
