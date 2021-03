Coach Jeremy Colliton is "hoping" Strome (concussion) will be ready to return during the Blackhawks' two-game set with Tampa Bay, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's safe to assume Strome won't be available Thursday against the Lightning, but he could be ready to return for Saturday's rematch with Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old forward has picked up four goals and eight points in 19 games this campaign.