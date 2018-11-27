Strome will make his Blackhawks debut Tuesday against Vegas, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Chicago didn't run line rushes during Tuesday's morning skate, but the team is hoping Strome can take over as its second-line center now that Nick Schmaltz is no longer in the picture, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the former Coyote slide into a top-six role against the Golden Knights. The third overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is also expected to get some time on the man advantage against Vegas, making him a sneaky value play in daily contests.