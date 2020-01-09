Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Deemed day-to-day
According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Strome (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Strome won't play Thursday against Nashville, but it's great to see that he's considered day-to-day, as it looked like he might be facing an extended absence when he exited Tuesday's loss to Calgary with an ankle injury. The 22-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Anaheim.
